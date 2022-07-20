CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Likely Today At cbseresults.nic.in

01:02 PM

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to select their respective class

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the roll number of the board exam and the school code

Step 4: Click on submit, and students can view their term 2 results.

NOTE: Take a printout of the result page for future use