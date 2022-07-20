CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Likely Today At cbseresults.nic.in

-
03:35 PM
CBSE result 2022: How to convert CGPA to percentage?
First calculate overall percentage = CGPA X 9.5
For example, if your CGPA is 8.2 in CBSE class 12 result 2022, then the overall percentage is 8.2*9.5 = 77.9%
-
03:19 PM
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Last Year's Pass Percentage
1. 2021- 99.04 per cent
2. 2020- 91.46 per cent
3. 2019- 91.10 per cent
4. 2018- 86.7 per cent
-
03:04 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: No Official Confirmation On Date Yet
The CBSE class 10th result is expected today, though the CBSE Board has not issued any official notification of result declaration till now.
-
02:49 PM
CBSE 10th, 12 Results 2022: Details required to check the result
Roll number
School's identification number
Date of Birth
-
02:07 PM
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps To Check Result From DigiLocker App
Install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS)
Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’
Enter the phone number registered with CBSE
Submit other details
Access CBSE mark sheet and certificate.
-
01:54 PM
CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022: Final Marksheets
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 final mark sheets will be prepared considering the marks obtained by the students in both term 1 and term 2 exams.
-
01:47 PM
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks
This year, to pass in CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject individually and in aggregate.
-
01:44 PM
CBSE 10, 12th Term 2 Results: Number Of Candidates
Total number of candidates in class 10th: 2116290
Total number of candidates in class 12th: 1454370
-
01:18 PM
Login credentials to download the marks sheet
Board exam roll number
School code/number
Date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.
-
01:02 PM
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, students need to select their respective class
Step 3: Now, students need to enter the roll number of the board exam and the school code
Step 4: Click on submit, and students can view their term 2 results.
NOTE: Take a printout of the result page for future use
-
12:52 PM
CBSE 10, 12 Results 2022: Alternative websites to check results
- digilocker.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- results.gov.in
-
12:41 PM
CBSE 10, 12 Result 2022: Websites To Check
Once released, Students can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
-
12:31 PM
CBSE 10th, 12th Results Expected Today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10, 12 exams today, July 20.
LIVE BLOG
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Likely Today At cbseresults.nic.in
Ashita Singh
Wed, 20 Jul 2022 03:35 PM IST
Wed, 20 Jul 2022 03:35 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release CBSE Result 2022 soon. The class 10th and 12th CBSE result 2022 is most likely to be released today, July 20. Once released, students can check the CBSE 12th result 2022, and CBSE 10th result 2022 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. It is most likely that CBSE will announce the final results in 2022 on the basis of the weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams in 2022. Students who appeared in the exam can check CBSE result 2022 class 10, and CBSE result 2022 class 12 using their roll numbers and School numbers.
20 July 2022