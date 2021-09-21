CBSE has decided to waive the exam fee and registration fee of those students who lost their parents due to COVID-19. The special measure has been rolled out for academic session 2021-22.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to waive the exam fee and registration fee of those students who lost their parents due to COVID-19. The provision has been rolled out as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22. The Board has further asked schools to provide the details of these students after verifying the required information.

"CBSE as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither examination fees nor the registration fee will be charged by the board from the students(s) who have lost parents, or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic," the CBSE stated in official notification.

"The schools while submitting the list of candidates for class 10 and 12 examinations will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness," it added.

Currently, the schools have been asked to send the List of Candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 till September 30 without late fees and till October 9 with late fees.

Meanwhile, in another development, CBSE will hold board exams twice this year. The term-I exams will be held in November-December. It will have multiple choice questions including case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs and will be held for 90 minutes. The term II will have questions in different formats including case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions as well as both short and long answer type questions. This paper will be conducted for two hours. However, if the COVID-19 pandemic situation doesn’t normalize, the March exams will be held as MCQ-based papers, spanning for a duration of 90 minutes.

"Efforts will be made to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the board to ensure fair distribution of marks," CBSE had earlier said in a notification dated July 6.

