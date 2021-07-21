CBSE said that it will conduct exams for private category candidates between August 16 to September 15 in accordance to the policy framed by Supreme Court.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the examination dates for private category candidates on Wednesday. CBSE said that it will conduct exams for private category candidates between August 16 to September 15 in accordance to the policy framed by Supreme Court.

“The Board will conduct the exams for private category of students between August 16,2021 and September 15, 2021 and there result will also be declared in the minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education,” CBSE said in a statement on Wednesday.

#CBSE says it will conduct exams for private category of candidates between August 16 and September 15 as per the policy framed by the Supreme Court



ANI



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV #cbseprivateexam @cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/sig8fVI1Rs

— Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) July 21, 2021

Earlier, CBSE private students had demanded on social media that they should either be evaluated on the basis of the average marks they scored in all the other papers as a regular candidate, or they should be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 10 and Class 11. The CBSE, however, while following the policy framed by Supreme Court will conduct physical examinations.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma