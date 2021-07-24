CBSE class 10, 12 Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE will conduct board exams in two terms--Term 1 and Term 2 wherein 50 per cent of the syllabus would be completed in the Term 1 Exam and the remaining 50 per cent in the Term 2 Exam.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the revised syllabus for CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2021-22. In addition to this, the central board has also released the syllabus of classes 9 and 11. The revised syllabus is based on the new assessment policy announced by the CBSE earlier this week.

According to the new assessment policy 2021-22, CBSE will conduct board exams in two terms--Term 1 and Term 2. The students can check the revised syllabus via the official website--cbseacademic.nic.in. or you can also download from the link provided below:

CBSE Revised Syllabus 2021-22

CBSE has issued the revised syllabus on the lines of the new Assessment Policy 2021-22 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the education and board exams of students from 2020. According to the new policy, the board has reduced the syllabus of students from class 9 to 12 and have divided it into two terms--Term 1 and Term 2, wherein 50 per cent of the syllabus would be completed in Term 1 Exam and the remaining 50 per cent in the Term 2 Exam. The board has further emphasised on practical exams-- 20 per cent weightage will be given to projects.

CBSE Subject-wise Syllabus

To ease down the task of students, we have brought you the complete revised syllabus of Class 10 and 12 board 2021-22. Clicking on these links will take students to the respective page of the CBSE Board.

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Term 1 (50 Marks): Exam will be held in November-December 2021 in an MCQ (multiple choice questions) Format for 40 marks, while the remaining 10 marks will be for Project.

Term 2 (50 Marks): Exams will be held in March-April 2022 in both MCQ and Subjective format, depending on the pandemic situation.

If the COVID-19 pandemic breaks out in March-April, then the board exams 2022 will be conducted in the respective schools.

