New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Union Ministry of Education are all set to conduct Term 2 of the 10th and 12th board examinations despite the surge in Covid 19 cases. CBSE had already conducted their first term exams for Class 10 and 12 and is now all set to conduct the second term in March-April 2022.

As per a report, Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Academic Director of CBSE said, "The sample question papers and the marking schemes for Term 2 examinations of Class 10 and 12 have been released on the website and the schools affiliated to CBSE Board have been alerted too."

The chances of the second term of the board examination getting cancelled this year are very slim, as health experts had earlier mentioned that the third wave is under control.

For the conduct of Board Exams 2022, Schools have been alerted and they will hold the whole exams while strictly adhering to all the Covid protocols.

CBSE also mentioned that if students decide to skip the exams, then they will be graded on the basis of their first term's test results. The duration of the second phase of exams will be of two hours and the questions will be subjective.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, said: “If the situation gets worse, only then the second term of examinations will not be held. Marks obtained in the first phase will be considered final and based on them, the results will be prepared. But if such a situation does not arise and the second term is held successfully, the final result will be decided on the basis of 50-50 percent marks of these two terms.”

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health are paying special attention to the vaccination of students between the 15-18 years of age group so that they can appear for the board exams safely.

