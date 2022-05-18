New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 10, 12 exams are underway, and lakhs of students are appearing for the exam. With exams underway, the education board has also started the evaluation process for the CBSE Term 2 Results 2022. In order to complete the evaluation process on time, the teachers have started checking the answer sheets. With this, the education board aims to release the results on time.

Earlier, a teacher was given a target of checking 22 answer sheets a day. However, for this year, a teacher has been assigned to check 33 answer sheets on a daily basis.

“The answer sheets are shorter, and hence the total number of copies that ought to be checked has been doubled. This would ensure that the evaluation work is completed in record time!” shares a Centre Superintendent of an evaluation centre.

Expected month for the declaration of CBSE Term 2 results 2022?

Though the board is yet to provide an official date regarding the declaration of results, it is expected that the results will be declared before July.

Once the results are declared students can visit the official website of the education board and can check and download the results from there.

For the unversed, the education board released the admit card for classes 10, 12 on April 13, and later the exams for classes 10, 12 began on 26th April 2022, and the exams will come to an end on May 24, 2022. The education board has already conducted all the major elective subjects exams.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for further result-related information.

