New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The month of April 2022 is going to be an important one as several academic events are to be held in this month. CBSE Term 2 exams for classes 10th and 12th are slated to start in this month and the registrations process for CUET 2022, the first-ever college entrance exam can also commence during this month. So, to keep a check, here we have brought a complete schedule of important academic events and top education headlines for April 2022.

CBSE Term 2 Exams:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 begin on April 26. The tests for both courses will begin at 10:30 am, and pupils will be given 15 minutes of reading time. The subjective exams will be conducted for the remaining 50 percent of the syllabus. CBSE is also slated to release the Admit Card for the board exams of Class 10th and 12th.

CISCE board examinations:

CISCE ICSE and ISC exams will begin on April 26 and will end on June 13. The semester 2 tests will take 1.5 hours to complete. Students will be given ten minutes to read the question paper. On the day of the test, students will be able to access the question paper at 1:50 p.m.

CUET 2022 Registrations:

The application process for first-ever college admission entrance test is slated to commence in April 2022. It was supposed to start on April 2, but it has now been pushed back to April 6. The admission examinations for central institutions such as JNU and DU will be held in the first and second weeks of July.

NEET 2022 Registrations:

As per NTA, the registrations for the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET 2022 is would open in the first week of April. However, the precise date is unknown. It is likely that NTA would soon release the notification for the same. Also as per reports, NEET 2022 exams are likely to be conducted in July.

JEE Main Exams 2022:

The Joint Entrance Exam 2022 is slated to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1, 4. The admit card for JEE Main 2022's first session will be available in the third week of April. The registrations for the same will end on April 5.

Madhya Pradesh Board Result

MPBSE is likely to release the MP Board class 10th and 12th results in the month of April, 2022. The evaluation for tha same is finished and MPBSE can soon release the score cards on the official website of MP Board.

