New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday, March 11th released the date sheet for CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 2 exams. The CBSE along with the date sheet also released the shift timings for the Board exam across India. CBSE Term 2 exams will be conducted from April 26 starting at 10:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams 2022 will commence from April 26 with Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness paper and conclude on 15th June with Psychology.

Check CBSE 12th Term 2 Exams Date Sheet 2022, here:

Schedule for Science stream

English Core: May 13, 2022

Hindi Core: May 2, 2022

Hindi Elective: May 2, 2022

Mathematics: June 7, 2022

Physics: May 20, 2022

Chemistry: May 7, 2022

Biology: May 30, 2022

Physical Education: June 2, 2022

Computer Science (New): May 13, 2022

Schedule for Commerce Stream:

English Core: May 13, 2022

Hindi Core: May 2, 2022

Hindi Elective: May 2, 2022

Mathematics: June 7, 2022

Accountancy: May 23, 2022

Business Studies: May 17, May 2022

Economics: May 28, 2022

Informatics Practices: June 13, 2022

Physical Education: June 2, 2022

Schedule for Arts Stream

English Core: May 13, 2022

Hindi Core: May 2, 2022

Hindi Elective: May 2, 2022

History: June 10, 2022

Geography: May 18, 2022

Political Science: May 24, 2022

Economics: May 28, 2022

Informatics Practices: June 13, 2022

Physical Education: June 2, 2022

Psychology: June 15, 2022

Sociology: May 6, 2022

Home Science: May 25, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12: Important instructions, Guidelines issued by Board here

-Candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle.

-Candidates will cover their nose, mouth and nose with a mask.

-Candidates will follow social distancing norms.

-Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

-Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.

-All Instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates.

-Candidates will follow all instructions given on the admit card.

-The duration of each examination will be on the date-sheet and admit card.

-A total of 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

Posted By: Ashita Singh