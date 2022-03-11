New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the date sheet for CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 2 exams on Friday, March 11th.

The term I exams have already been held, while the term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes. CBSE Class 10th Exams will begin from April 26 and will conclude on May 24th, 2022.

Check CBSE Class 10 Date sheet 2022 here:

Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board said on Friday that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

"As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes," it said. It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date," it said. "Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations," the Board said in the issued notification.

Posted By: Ashita Singh