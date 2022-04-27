New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: A fake notice regarding the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 for Class 10 and 12 is doing rounds on the internet. Clarifying the fake notice, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has issued a fake news alert and has debunked the fake notice today, April 27, 2022. The board informed students about the fake notice through its official Twitter handle.

The fake notice which is being circulated on the internet, mentions certain guidelines to be followed at the time of the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. The notice also mentioned the regulations that are required to follow at the time of the exams ending.

"The unused question papers should be packed immediately after the start of the exams. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam centre after 11:30 AM," the fake notice further added.

It should be noted that as per the official guidelines issued by the education, no students will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 10 AM.

The education body addressed the issue on its official Twitter handle. CBSE tweeted, "#FakeNewsAlert" and dropped a picture of the fake notice.

Take a look here:

The fake notice also states that a report has to be shared with the Central Board of Secondary Education immediately after the completion of the exam. As per the notice, the report should also add the TA/DA claim and remuneration bill.

The education body has not issued any such notice. In order for students to get more information regarding the Term 2 examination, they can visit the official website of the education board -- cbse.gov.in

The Term 2 examination for classes 10, and 12 have been started on April 26, 2022. Talking about numbers then, Over 35 lakh students are taking the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen