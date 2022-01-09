New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is yet to conduct the second term of board examination for Class 10 and Class 12 students in March-April, 2022. The first term of the same was concluded in December 2021 and the board is much likely to release the results of the 1st term Board Exam of classes 10 and 12 in the month of January itself.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, there were rumours that CBSE had changed patterns of the exam keeping the situation of cases in India in mind but now CBSE on Sunday clarified that no patterns have been changed.

A recent notification issued by the central board, it warned students against misleading news regarding the term 2 exam pattern.

“It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams,” the CBSE said.

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” it added.

Earlier, for the first term, CBSE had only set objective questions-based papers for the students of Class 10 and 12 First Term Board exams but now for the second term, the final questions will be subjective in nature.

CBSE to release sample papers, datasheet for Board exams 2022 soon:

The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the sample question papers for the term 2 exams on cbseacademic.nic.in. The board is also likely to release the date sheet of the examination soon on the official website of cbse.nic.in.

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2022:

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2022 for Class 10th & Class 12th is already available on the academic website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. Also, students can download the syllabus by visiting the official site.

Posted By: Ashita Singh