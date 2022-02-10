New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday evening announced that CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 for classes 10th and 12 will commence from April 26, 2022. In an official notification issued by the board, it was mentioned that the 10th 12th CBSE Term 2 Exams will be held in offline mode only.

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only," the CBSE Examination Controller said.

As per the issued notice, the examination would be conducted at the designated examination centers. It also specifies that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022 would be released on the official website cbse.gov.in soon. Check CBSE official notice here.

CBSE also mentioned that the CBSE Term 2 Examinations would be conducted in the pattern as per the Sample Papers for Term 2 or Subjective mode. Students must know that CBSE had released the sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 on their official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Check how to download CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Sample Papers here:

Visit the official website of CBSE i.e. cbseacademic.in

From the menu select the option 'Sample Question Papers for Term II Examination of Classes X and XII for the session 2021-22' under Academic section on the homepage.

A new window will appear

Click on the link mentioned in the notification.

Check the sample paper of your class

Download the sample paper for CBSE Term 2 Exams and use it to prepare for the coming exams.

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: Date

Meanwhile, lakhs of students who appeared for the CBSE Term 1 exam are still waiting for the results. CBSE took the exams in November 2021 and is likely to announce the results soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

