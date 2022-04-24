New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification informing that it will hold a live webcast on modalities for the conduct of CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 on April 25 at 11 am. The CBSE added that the duration of the live webcast will be one hour. The webcast will start with the keynote address of Dr. Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE.

As per the notification, the Board has decided to conduct a live webcast to explain the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries. The live webinar will be available on the YouTube channel. The link for the same will be available on the official notice.

"This will also eliminate all future complications and Board with the help of schools and students would be able to conduct examinations successfully," it added.

Furthermore, CBSE has directed all the schools to arrange a setup to watch the live stream of the webcast. Also, all the schools must attend this webinar. Non-compliance with instructions for watching this webinar by any school will be viewed seriously, the notification stated.

Meanwhile, CBSE released a detailed datasheet last month for term 2 class 10, and class 12 board exams on cbse.nic.in. As per the detailed schedule, the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 will begin on April 26. Just like the Term 1 exams, the Term 2 exams will also be held in physical mode. Students will have to wear masks while appearing for the. As per the COVID-19 guideline issued by the CBSE, the exams for both the 10th and 12th will begin at 10:30 am and they will get 15 minutes of reading time before the exam.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha