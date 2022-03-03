New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for Term 2 Board Exams. The CBSE Term 2 Theory Exams will start from April 26 and conclude on June 15, 2022, while CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams will begin on March 2 and will continue till April 30, 2022. The tentative date for the release of CBSE class 10th and 12th results is July 15, 2022. However, there is no official confirmation by the Board on this.

As the exams are approaching, here are some tips to score more than 90 per cent in CBSE board exams:

Do smart work

The first step to begin your preparations with is to do smart work along with hard work. This means you have to wisely categorize important areas of the syllabus which have more weightage and are most likely to come in exams. Studying these topics first and getting a strong grasp of them will help you secure sure short marks.

Make time-table

The second important step is to study according to a timetable. It helps you divide your time properly for all the subjects. A timetable also helps in keeping you persistent and orderly. Therefore, the timetable is a must for best results.



Revise every day

Revising the syllabus every day helps you strengthen your memory or retain information in a more effective way. If you don't revise your chapters daily, you may end up forgetting things easily.

Practice sample and previous year papers:

Practicing sample and previous year papers is the best way to prepare for the Board exams. Usually, the Board repeats its questions in the exams. Studying through the sample and previous year's papers will help you to be familiarised with most questions that could come in the exam.

Learn time management

Another most important thing is to learn time management. Many students end up losing marks even if they know an answer but weren't able to write it due to lack of time. Therefore, practicing time management is very necessary. Set time boundation for yourself and solve questions papers to learn this.

Write in neat and legible handwriting

Writing in neat and legible handwriting creates a good impression. An untidy handwriting makes it difficult for the examiner to understand your answers. Thereby, increasing your chances to lose marks.

Do not study the night before exams:

It is important to rest a night before the exam instead of studying as it can leave your tired and anxious the next day. Prepare for the exams in advance and let yourself relax before it starts.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha