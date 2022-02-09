New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CBSE will conduct second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 from April 26, Examination Controller announced on Wednesday. The CBSE Term 2 board exams will be conducted in offline mode.

The full date sheet of the CBSE Term 2 exams for classes 10th and 12th are yet to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct

second-term board exams in offline mode only,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datasheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon,” he added.

The official notice issued by the board reads, " The pattern on question papers will be the same as that of Sample Question Papers posted on the board website."

It further reads that, " The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted centres as done in the during the preceding years. The date sheet for classes X and XII will be released soon and the same will be available on Board's website at cbse.gov.in."

Posted By: Ashita Singh