New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the complete Term-2 Date Sheet 2022 for Class 10th and 12th examination very soon. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 for Term 2 will be released on cbse.gov.in. The board has already released the notice regarding the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 2 dates for practical examinations. The board has also notified that the Class 10th and 12th theory exams for Term 2 would begin from April 26, 2022

According to previous trends, CBSE is known for releasing the date sheet around 50 – 60 days before the examination starts. Based on that, it is expected that the CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 for Class 10th and 12th may be released by March 10.

Here's the timeline shared by the board for CBSE 2022 exams.

CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams

Starting Date: The exam will begin on March 2, 2022

Concluding Date: April 30, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Theory Exams

Staring Date: The exam will begin on April 26, 2022

Concluding Date: June 15, 2022

CBSE Result 2022 Date

The tentative date for the releasing of CBSE class 10th and 12th results is July 15, 2022

Update on CBSE Term 1 results:

Students have urged the board to release the results of the CBSE Term 1 exam before the Term 2 exams begin on April 28. The education board may release the result by next week according to several rumuors that have surfaced online. However, these are mere speculations as the board has not given any confirmation on this. Once the results are declared for Term 1 exams, students will be able to check them on CBSE's official website. Apart from the website, students can also check their Term 1 results via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app, and UMANG App.

How to check CBSE Term 1 results 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'results' -- click on that

Step 3:Now, click on class 10 or class 12 results. (once released)

Step 4: This will now direct you to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

