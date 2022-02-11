New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Term 2 examinations for students of classes 10, 12 from April 26, the education board announced in an official notice. The education body has also decided that students will no longer appear for the examination from their own school. Students will appear in examinations from the allotted examination centers like pre-covid times.

"Students will appear in examination from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," the board in an official notice said.

The news comes after several allegations of cheating in Term 1 exams were made. The allegations further stated that there were certain schools that helped students in cheating while attempting board exams. CBSE then decided to allot exam centres for the Term 2 paper.

"The Term 1 exams have already been conducted by the board. The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to conduct the Term 2 exams in offline mode only," the board said in the official notice.

Alleging that it is unfair to conduct two board exams, a large section of students has asked CBSE not to hold Term 2 exams at all. As per students, the batch before them did not appear for a single board exam and it will be unfair for them to appear in two board exams. Further students also alleged that their preparation is not up to the mark due to the online classes.

The Term 2 board exam will have a different partner as compared to Term 1 exams, and the combine of Term 1 and Term 2 will make up for the final result. While the Term 2 exam will theoretical based, the Term 1 exams were MCQ-only.

