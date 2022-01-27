New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE is expected to conduct the Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Examinations 2022 in the month of March - April. The education board is yet to declare the CBSE Term 1 results, and now as per media reports, CBSE is preparing for the Term 2 examination.

According to the latest updates, the education body is likely to conduct the class 10, 12 practical examinations from February, and Term 2 date sheet 2022 is also expected to be released by next week.

Media reports further suggest that the tentative timelines for Term 2 exams have been shared by the sources close to the board. Sources further added that CBSE is likely to declare the result of the Term 1 examination by 1st week of February along with the Term 2 Date Sheet. The education board will also share the schedule of the practical exams as well as the theory examinations.

“CBSE wanted to begin the practical examination from February 15. This, however, is not possible due to the present situation as well as Elections in 5 states. It is now considering to begin the practical exams by end of February now,” a CBSE official was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The sources have also suggested that CBSE will conduct the theory exam for Term 2 in a subjective mode, and the examination is likely to commence from March 20, 2022. The education body will first conduct the exam for major examinations and then will conduct minor exams. The covid-19 scenario will also be seen before conducting the exam.

While sharing the details on the possibility of the CBSE Term 2 exam 2022 getting cancelled, the sources and officials said that nothing like this will happen, and it is not a consideration.

Apart from that, the board is soon expected to share the results on DigiLocker. Candidates can easily download the results by following these steps.

How to download CBSE Board Results 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to login through their credentials

Step 4: Once the student has successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen