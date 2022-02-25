New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the term 2 datesheet for the practical examination. The official notice released by the education board confirmed that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 practical exams would begin from March 2, 2022. Apart from that, the board has also released for conducting class 10, 12 Term 2 practical, internal examination.

According to the official, From March 02, 2022, the schools are directed to conduct the practical exams and 10 days before the end of the respective class’ theory examination. Last week the board in an official notice confirmed that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 would begin from April 26. It should be noted that the last date of the practical exams, hence will be declared on the basis of the theory date sheet. Take a look at the guidelines issued by the education board for conducting the exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practical Exams/ Internal Exams – Guidelines

The schools will be responsible for conducting the internal examination for class 10 regular candidates, and the schools will also upload the marks. Meanwhile, the practical exam will also take place as per the designed curriculum for Term 2.

For students of class 12, external examiners would be assigned for the practical exams. Practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in school. All COVID protocols would be followed at the schools.

For private students, no practical exam will take place, and the marks for those students will be carried forward from the result 2020-21.

The regional offices will be responsible for supplying the answer books, and it is the work of schools to ensure that they are filled correctly. Schools are not allowed to make 'alternative arrangements' and the examiners would be assigned by CBSE.

The education board will have an observer and an External Examiner, while schools will make an internal examiner.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen