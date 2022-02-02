New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 Board Exam dates 2022 are yet to be released. However, a fake public notice is being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board examination. The education board on Tuesday debunked the fake public notice through its official Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, CBSE posted the picture of the fake notice and advised students to rely only on the notices released on the board. In case of any such forwarded messages, students are advised to cross-check the dates with the school authorities or on the official website of CBSE.

“The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will commence from May 4, 2022 (Wednesday),” the fake notification said.

“Similarly, schools will be allowed to conduct the Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of Class 10 from March 1, 2022 (Tuesday) to the last date of conduct of theory examinations of the same class," the fake notice added.

Students of classes 10, 12 are waiting for the CBSE Board Exam date 2022, and the spread of fake notice has created an atmosphere of confusion among students. In order to clarify the confusion, the education board debunked the fake public notice. The board exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022, however, the education board is yet to release specific dates.

Meanwhile, the board has already released the Term 2 sample question papers on its official website. As per the sample question paper, it can be said that the exams will be conducted in a subjective type.

The results of the CBSE Term 1 Exam which were conducted in November- December 2021, are still awaited.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download Score Cards

Step 1: Go to the official website --

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new login page will open

Step 4: Now, the student has to enter his or her credentials like roll number

Step 5: Once logged in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Take a printout of the result and keep it for future use.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen