New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 board exams for classes 10th and 12th will start from April 26. The Class 10 CBSE Term 2 exams will start with Painting while the Class 12 Term 2 exams will start with the entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The CBSE Class 10, 12 papers will start at 10:30 am. Class 10 final exams will end on May 24 and Class 12 exams will continue till June 15. Admit cards for term 2 exams have been released on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

This year, over 35 lakh students will appear for the term 2 CBSE board exams. The board has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. The total number of candidates for CBSE Class 10 term 2 board exams is 21,16,209 and for CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams, it is 14,54,370.The Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will be held in 7,406 centres across the country, while Class 12 exams will be held in 6,720 centres.

For students appearing for their Board Exams tomorrow, here are some important guidelines to keep in mind:

* Students will be required to carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle.

* Students will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask.

* Students will have to follow all instructions given on the admit card issued by the Board.

*Students are required to report to the designated exam centres by 9:30 am and be seated by 10:00 am on the exam day.

*Students can enter the examination hall by showing their CBSE Roll Number and admit card.

*Question paper and answer sheets would be distributed to the students at 10:00 am. This additional time would be devoted to reading the question paper thoroughly and writing down the answer carefully.

*In a classroom only 18 students are to be seated in a classroom as per CBSE.

*Do not bring any banned items inside the exam venue. Carry a printed copy of your admit card on all exam days.

Posted By: Ashita Singh