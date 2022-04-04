New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 are slated to be held from April 26. As the board exams are just a few days away, CBSE is expected to release the admit card for the term 2 exams soon. Usually, CBSE releases the admit cards for students 10-12 days prior to their exams, so anytime soon CBSE Term 2 Admit cards can be released on the official website. Once released students will be able to check their respective hall tickets on the official website at cbse.nic.in.

Alternatively, the hall tickets will be provided to students by their respective schools also. The class 10 Term 2 exams wil begin with painting while class 12 will begin with entrepreneurship papers.

Important details mentioned on CBSE Admit Card 2022 for Class 12th and Class 10th:

The admit card mentions the following details:

Student's name

Roll Number

Admit Card number

Exam dates

Exam centre name and address, etc.

The admit card also mentions the general guidelines which must be followed by students like not carrying any electronic items such as phone, calculators etc. They must not involve in any unfair practices.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2022

Visit the CBSE official website @cbse.nic.in

Click on Class 10, 12 admit card

Enter the login credentials

Submit details

The admit card will open in front of the screen

check all the details.

Take a printout and secure it for future

Meanwhile, CBSE had released CBSE 12th and 10th term 1 results in 2021-22 last month. CBSE 10, 12th Term 1 exams were held from November 16 till December 30. Students must also know that CBSE Term 2 papers will be subjective and will be held offline for a duration of 2 hours. Exams for both the classes 10th and 12th will start at 10: 30 am with 15 mins spare of reading time.

Posted By: Ashita Singh