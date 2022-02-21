New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea demanding the cancellation of CBSE Term 2 Exams for class 10th and 12th today, on February 21. A plea has been filed in the apex court, seeking cancellation of CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 and other board exams by the group of students and parents. The plea has been filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and the Students Union of Odisha. They are demanding an alternative assessment method be implemented for this year and an option of conducting improvement exams.

The CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students, which is scheduled to be held on April 26 in offline mode has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The petitioners seek Supreme Court's directive to cancel the examination. According to media reports, the petition filed before the Supreme Court has received widespread support from students communities across the country. Students from as many as 15 states have filed a writ petition in which they have demanded alternative assessment methods for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 examination including ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exams.

Here's what students are demanding

1) Students have demanded cancellation of board exams for all three central boards i.e CBSE, CISCE and NIOS including several other State Board exams as well.

2) The writ petition filed by the students states that conducting board exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic is in violation of their Right to Life.

3) Students are also demanding an alternative assessment method for the board exams this year instead of a regular offline exam citing the Coronavirus situation.

4) One of the key reasons why students are demanding the cancellation of exams is because they feel they are not prepared to take the exam in offline mode currently, as classes have been going on in online mode for a long time now. Some students have also claimed that due to the online classes syllabus has not been completed.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha