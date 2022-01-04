New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be conducting Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 in March and April. The board has yet not released the date sheet for the exams, but it is expected soon after the declaration of Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results. Once the result is announced, CBSE will release the date sheet on its official website--cbseacademic.nic.in.

As students are waiting for the results and detailed date sheet for the Term 2 exam, here we have brought you the complete CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Syllabus for all subjects for you to kick start with the preparations.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Question Paper Pattern

Term 2 exams will have both objective and subjective type questions, covering the remaining 50 per cent syllabus. Check out the syllabus below:

CBSE Class 10 and 12 students have been advised to keep an eye on the official website of CBSE or Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Term 1 Result and Term 2 DateSheet.

