New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is slated to conduct the Term 2 Board Exam for classes 10th and 12th from April 26. The Board will soon release the Admit cards for the same on the official website. Students must note that for CBSE Term 1 exam, Central Board had shared the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam 2022 roll numbers with the students and for the Term 2 also roll numbers would be the same. However, CBSE would issue fresh Hall tickets for the Term 2 Exams with updated information.

Students must also note that once released students will be able to check their respective hall tickets on the official website at cbse.nic.in.Alternatively, the hall tickets will be provided to students by their respective schools also. The class 10 Term 2 exams will begin with painting while class 12 will begin with entrepreneurship papers.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Cards for Term 2 Exams 2022:

Students must also note that the examination centers for term 2 might change. All students will be allotted new exam centers and the information regarding the same will be available on the CBSE hall ticket or admit card, as and when released.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Admit Cards will also contain a date sheet for the student for the chosen subjects including all the mandatory subjects. Also the mentions the general guidelines which must be followed by students like not carrying any electronic items such as phones, calculators, etc. They must not involve in any unfair practices.

Important details mentioned on CBSE Admit Card 2022 for Class 12th and Class 10th:

Student's name

Roll Number

Admit Card number

Exam dates

Exam centre name and address, etc.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2022

Visit the CBSE official website @cbse.nic.in

Click on Class 10, 12 admit card

Enter the login credentials

Submit details

The admit card will open in front of the screen

check all the details.

Take a printout and secure it for future

Posted By: Ashita Singh