New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE on Wednesday put an end to the long wait of students and released the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Cards 2022. As per media reports, the link for CBSE Admit Card 2022 for the Term 2 Exams was activated on 12th April 2022 during late evening hours. According to a notification on the e-Pareeksha Portal, students and schools should be able to download the CBSE admit cards from the official website of CBSE--- cbse.gov.in.

Meanwhile, Students should note to check details such as name, roll number, subject, subject code, and exam center details on the hall ticket. Students should also note that CBSE will provide them with the same roll numbers that they were allotted during the term 1 exams.

CBSE Term 2 board exams will be held in offline mode for all classes from April 26, 2022. Students are informed that CBSE admit cards 2022 can only be downloaded using the school affiliation number.

Check Steps to Download the CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Admit Cards 2022:

Step 1: Log onto cbse.gov.in – the official website

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for e-PAREEKSHA tab / Portal

Step 3: Find and click on 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022.' Link

Step 4: Enter your Login ID and Password as well as Security Pin displayed on the screen

Step 5: Verify all the details and submit them on the portal

Step 6: CBSE Term 2 Admit Cards 2022 for all the students registered from the school will be available for download

Step 7: Download Hall tickets, take printouts and distribute them among the students.

Students must also note that the examination centers for term 2 might change. All students will be allotted new exam centers and the information regarding the same will be available on the CBSE hall ticket or admit card.

Remember, CBSE term 2 exams which are to be held in April will be both subjective and objective in nature and will be held on the 50 percent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. It will consist of case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for the duration of two hours.

Posted By: Ashita Singh