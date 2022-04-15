New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2. The education board will conduct the exam class 10, and 12 exams from April 26. Students who are in classes 10, and 12 can check and download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in.

Apart from that, students can also collect their admit cards from their respective schools. The admit cards will be given to students, once the school authorities have taken the printout of the same and duely signed by the school principal.

If any student wants to download their admit card through the official website, then here's how they can do it by following the step-wise guide.

CBSE term 2 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the main website link

Step 3: Now, on the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads, ‘e-pareeksha’ portal -- click on that

Step 4: Now, students have to fill in the required details.

Step 5: Once done, the admit card will appear in front of your screen.

NOTE: Take a printout for the future.

Apart from that, the education body has also released the admit card for CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for private candidates and they can download their admit cards from the official website.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download (For private candidates)

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, students have to click on Admit Card for private candidates link

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where candidates to select options such as Application no, Previous Roll number and year, Candidate name

Step 4: Now, candidates have to enter using their Id, Password, and Security Pin to log in.

Step 5: The CBSE Term 2 admit card for classes 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Take a printout for the future.

For the unversed, CBSE will conduct the class 10, 12 terms 2 exams from April 26, 2022, and the exams will end on May 24 for class 10, whereas class 12 students will last appear for the exams on June 15. The term 2 exams will be conducted at various exam centres across the country.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen