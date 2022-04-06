New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has already released the results for Term 1 exams for classes 10th and 12th. Recently, a circular carrying weightage criteria of CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 was doing rounds claiming that the term 1 exam will carry 30 percent weightage and term 2 will carry 70 percent in the final result. The Central board, however, has denied such claims and clarified that the notice is fake.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is yet to finalize the weightage of both the terms and it will be issuing an official notice regarding the same.

CBSE tweeted the picture of the fake notice and wrote, "Fake News Alert" issuing an alert to students and teachers. As per the fake notice, the weightage of the Term 1 Examinations was reduced due to the situation in which the CBSE exams were held and the problems faced by the students.

"The Term 1 examinations were conducted as per schedule, but due to the conditions existing at the time, keeping in mind the problems faced by the students and affiliated schools, CBSE has decided to reduce the weightage of the Term 1 Examinations," read the fake notice.

For the Board Exams, CBSE had divided the syllabus into 50-50 but hadn't revealed the marks dedicated to each term. It is most likely that the weightage of both the terms will be declared during the time of the result announcement of the second term. The official circular for Term 1, Term 2 weightage for CBSE Results is expected to be made available by CBSE on its official website - cbse.gov.in soon.

Students and teachers are demanding for the term 1 result weightage to be around 20to 20 percent and the rest should be given to the term 2 exams. CBSE term 1 exams were conducted in November-December last year while CBSE Term 2 exams are slated to commence on April 26.

