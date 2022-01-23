New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Result on January 24. Though officials have yet not confirmed the date and time, sources have hinted that they might declare the CBSE Term 1 result tomorrow on their official website--cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Lately, CBSE released Class 10 and 12 Term 2 sample papers on the official website to ease down the task of students. Term 2 is scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022, but parents and students are demanding to either cancel or postpone the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation.

A few days ago, Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, had said, “If the situation gets worse, only then the second term of examinations will not be held. Marks obtained in the first phase will be considered final and based on them, the results will be prepared. But if such a situation does not arise and the second term is held successfully, the final result will be decided on the basis of 50-50 percent marks of these two terms.”

CBSE Term 1 Result: Websites

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbseacademic.nic.in

Last year, CBSE cancelled Class 10 and 12 Board Exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and students were marked on the based of their internal assessment. Owing to this, CBSE changed the pattern and divided the Board Exam 2022 into two terms--Term 1 and Term 2, to avoid any last-minute hassle. If Term 2 Board Exams are not held or a student skips Term 2 exams then, he/she will be marked based on their Term 1 performance and internal assessment.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of CBSE for the latest updates on CBSE Term 1 Result and CBSE Term 2 date sheet.

