New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results for Class 10 Term 1 and Class 12 Term 1 board exams this week according to a Times Now report. The Class 12 results are likely to be declared by Wednesday or Thursday, followed by Class 10 results at the end of the week, the report says. However, the CBSE has not made any such official announcement regarding this as of now.

This is the first time that the CBSE is announcing the results in a term-wise manner. The exams were conducted for 50 percent of the syllabus and the final result will combine the scores of Term 1 and Term 2. In addition, the Term 2 exams will begin on April 26. The students will be allowed to sit in the Term 2 exams, irrespective of their performance in Term 1.

Earlier in February, the CBSE had announced that the practical exams for Term 2 examinations for class 10 and class 12 will begin on March 2 and the board exams will be conducted in offline mode from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said on February 9.

Here's a look at how students of classes 10 and 12 can check their results online:

1) Once the results are announced, visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link which says, “Class 10 and Class 12 term Results 2022”

3. Enter your login details such as roll number, school number.

4. Submit your details asked on the page.

5. CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download your scorecard. If required, then take a printout for further purposes.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha