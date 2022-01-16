New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to announce the official date for CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results. However, rumours are rife that by the coming week, the board will release the scorecards, followed by CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 date sheets. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that CBSE is likely to declare results on January 15, but owing to COVID-19 restrictions the results got delayed by a week.

Once declared, candidates can check their scorecard at the official website of the CBSE--cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE had announced that they will not declare the students PASS or FAIL, rather will only release the marks they obtained in each subject. The final mark sheet will be released after the declaration of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Results.

CBSE Term 1 Result: Websites

Class 10 and 12 results will be released on the official website of CBSE. However, often the sites crash down due to the heavy load. So here we are with some unofficial websites, from where students can check their results and later download the scorecard from the official site.

1. DigiLocker

Class 10 and 12 students can check their scorecard either on the DigiLocker app or website - digilocker.gov.in.

2. UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) application has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) for students to check their results.

3. SMS

Apart from websites, students can easily avail their scorecards via the SMS facility set up by CBSE. The procedure to check the result will be announced soon after the declaration of the Term 1 result.

Meanwhile, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of CBSE and Jagran English for the latest updates on the CBSE Term 1 Result date.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv