New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results soon. Although no official statement has been made yet but with nearing term 2 exams, Board is likely to announce soon, maybe within weeks.

Earlier, Career 360 reported that a CBSE official said that the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 exams will commence from this week. "The Covid-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations," the official said.

CBSE can either release the results for Classes 10 and 12 on the same day or on different days. Once released, Students can download their results from the websites mentioned below:

How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022:

Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Enter your credentials, roll number, name etc

Click on submit

Check Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2022

Download it for future use.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12, Board Exam 2022: List of Websites and portals you can check scores:

NIC-results.gov.in

Using NIC's results.gov.in website, students can check their Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exams 2022 results if, the official website showed some error.



Digilocker

By visiting digilocker.gov.in, students can download their scorecards, certificates, and migration certificates.

Umang App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that will help students to check the CBSE Term 1 exam 2022 score.

IVRS and SMS

If websites happen to not work properly then, Students can also check their results via IVRS and SMS.

Meanwhile, The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has already released the CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10, 12 Term 2 Examinations 2022 on CBSE academic.nic.in. CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 are expected to be conducted in March and April and board may also released the schedule for the Term 2 exams soon.

