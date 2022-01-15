New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education was expected to release the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results on January 15. However, now the results are expected next week due to the COVID-19 related restrictions imposed by the government. As per a report in the Times of India, the offices have been closed to curb the spread of the virus, owing to this, the evaluation process has slowed down, delaying the release of results. CBSE is yet to release the official date of declaration of CBSE Term 1 results.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021 commenced in November and concluded in December. The exam was held in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format, where each paper contained 40 marks. Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Term 1 results would be available on the official websites of CBSE- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Sample Papers

Ahead of Term 1 results, CBSE has released the class 10 and 12 sample papers for students to prepare for Term 2. The Term 2 examination will be held in both subjective and objective format so the board has released the sample papers and marking scheme for easy preparation. Students can visit the official website of CBSE Academic--cbseacademic.nic.in to download the sample papers.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Date

Once the CBSE Term 1 result is announced, the board will release the complete schedule for the Term 2 examination that is expected to be conducted in March and April.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites of CBSE and Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Term 1 Results, as it can be declared anytime soon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv