New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to announce the results for Classes 10 and 12 for the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. But, many fake reports suggesting CBSE Term 1 exam results have been released is doing rounds on several platfroms. Now, CBSE has rubbished all the speculations as spokesperson Rama Sharma said that the term 1 results are yet to be announced.

Speaking to Careers 360 degree, Rama Sharma said that term 1 results are yet to be announced. Whether, the 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week, the official said: "will inform".

Meanwhile, after the Term 1 results are published, scorecards for Class 10 and 12 will be made available on the official websites are cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.

Here's How you can download the CBSE Term 1 Exam Results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

Earlier, the CBSE Controller of Examinations had said that CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 will be declared by the end of January 2022.

Meanwhile, CBSE is likely to announce the date sheet for CBSE Term 2 Exams soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the timetables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Posted By: Ashita Singh