New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 soon. Earlier, it was reported that CBSE Term 1 results are likely to be announced by this week. As per the latest developments on the same, CBSE, now can release the results of class 10 and 12 results today or within a day or two. However, no official announcement has been done by the board yet. Once released, students can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the CBSE Term 1 exam can check their results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. They can also be downloaded from digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, and from results.gov.in. Students also have option to avail themselves of the scorecards from UMANG app and via SMS.

The CBSE Term 1 exam was conducted in November- December 2021 for classes 10th and 12th across the nation. The paper of Term 1 consisted of MCQs and marks of this exam will be added to the Term 2 exams while giving the final CBSE Result 2021-22.

Here's How you can download the CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

Meanwhile, the Central Board is all set to conduct the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 from April 26. Although the board is yet to release the detailed schedule with dates and guidelines for the exams.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin on April 26, 2022. The datasheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said on February 9.

