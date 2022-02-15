New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 soon. As per the latest buzz, it is now said that CBSE will declare the results for 10,12 Term 1 Exams 2021 this week. Once released the results will be made available on the official website of CBSE that is cbse.gov.in.

As of now, no official announcement has been made, But, "There’s a possibility of announcing the CBSE term 1 results for both Classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results”, CBSE official had told NDTV 360.

Students who appeared for the CBSE Term 1 exam can check their results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. They can also be downloaded from digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, and from results.gov.in. Students also have option to avail themselves of the scorecards from UMANG app and via SMS.

The CBSE Term 1 exam were conducted in November- December 2021 for classes 10th and 12th across the nation. The paper of Term 1 consisted of MCQs and marks of this exam will be added to the Term 2 exams while giving the final CBSE Result 2021-22.

Here's How you can download the CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates 2022:

CBSE had announced that the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from April 26, 2022. However, the board has not announced the date sheet yet. Students must also know that CBSE has released the Sample papers for the Second term exams on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Posted By: Ashita Singh