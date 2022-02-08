New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 for classes 10 and 12 on the official website. However, with no confirmation on the 'results date' yet, there has been a lot of uncertainty among the students.

After the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination declared the ICS and ICSE Term 1 results on Monday, students awaiting the CBSE Term 1 results are urging the board to announce the results date soon.

However, CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma on all the queries related to the Result date said, "will let you all know when confirmed”. Meanwhile, over 30 lakh students await the result of the CBSE Term 1 Exam that was conducted in November-December 2021.

The Class 10, 12 results when released will be available on the official links- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE Term 1 result for Class 10 and 12 can also be checked through SMS, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang.

Candidates will have to download the applications and fill in the login details to check.The CBSE Term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 percent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed term 1 exams. Also, there will be no average marks given to the students who remained absent from the Term 1 exams.

Here's How you can download the CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Datesheet

Students of classes 10 and 12 are also waiting for the release date sheet for CBSE Term 2 Exams which are slated to be conducted in March-April. However, the dealy in Term 1 results has also caused a delay in the release of the schedule for the upcoming exams.

Posted By: Ashita Singh