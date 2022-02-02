New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the much-awaited class 10 and 12 term 1 results this week, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

Earlier, some media had claimed that the results were expected to be released on February 1 but CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma had later clarified the board "will inform" the students about the results.

Once released, the class 10 and 12 scorecards will be available at the official websites of the CBSE - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in - for the students. However, it should be noted that students would also be able to check their results via the DigiLocker app and the UMANG app.

How can I check my results on the official CBSE website?

Step 1: Visit the official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "CBSE term 1 results 2021-22"

Step 3: Select your class after which you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Write your roll number and then click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Students are requested to download the results and take a printout for further reference

Meanwhile, the CBSE on Tuesday warned against "fake notice" about the term 2 date sheet and advised class 10 and 12 students to keep checking the official website of the board.

CBSE Results 2021-22: Evaluation Criteria:

The CBSE term 1 results contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result. The term 1 results will also include the internal assessment marks given to students in various subjects.

"As marks of Class 11 and Class 12, component will be awarded at the school level, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to the variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard and processes, the mode of conduct of exams, etc," the CBSE had said last year.

"Therefore, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma