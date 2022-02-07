New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is likely to announce the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 for classes 10 and 12 soon. As per the media buzz, it is also possible that CBSE may release the results today. However, no official announcement regarding the dates has been done yet by the board. Earlier today CISCE declared the Term 1 results for ISC and ICSE on their official website.

CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 results 2021, when released will also be available for students on the official website of the board that is cbseresults.nic.in.Students can download their scorecards from the same website and a couple of alternate mediums such as Digilocker and using SMS services.

Meanwhile, CBSE for the past few weeks has been issuing several circulars on fake tweets and announcements regarding the CBSE 10,12 Term 1 results 2021. Earlier, CBSE spokesperson had rubbished speculations related to any announcement regarding CBSE Term 1 results and said, ""will inform" the dates.

Here's How you can download the CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Evaluation Process

The CBSE Term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 percent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed term 1 exams. Also, there will be no average marks given to the students who remained absent from the Term 1 exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE is all set to conduct the Term 2 CBSE 10, 12 exams in the coming month of March-April. For students' preparation, CBSE had also released the sample papers for the CBSE Term 2 exams 2022. However, the official announcement of the exam schedule is still awaited by students.

For, more information and latest updates students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of CBSE.

