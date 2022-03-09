New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for class 12 Term 1 exam results today (March 09). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close on the official website of the education board -- cbse.gov.in

As per officials, the results for class 12 is expected to be declared either on March 09 or on March 10, 2022. While talking about numbers, then approximately 36 lakh students registered for class 10, 12 board exams this year. And this year, the number is more than 4 lakh as compared to next year. Last year the education board announced the result dates over its Twitter handle only a few hours ahead of the results.

It should be noted that this year as well students can expect a similar trend. The Term 1 exam for classes 10, 12 was conducted in the month of November- December 2022. The education board decided to divide the exam into two terms, and the papers were conducted offline. Results for class 12 students is expected today, whereas the results for students of class 10 will be declared soon after, before the end of this week.

The board is expected to confirm the final result declaration date by 10:00 am today (March 09). As per past trends, the board may release the CBSE class 12 results today by 12:30 pm. Once the results will be declared, candidates can log in to the official website of the education board and can download their results.

CBSE Term 1 Results: When and where to check

Once the results are out, students can check them on the official website, i.e., cbse.nic.in

If you have appeared for the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide.

CBSE Term 1 results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'results' on the home page of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now click on class 12 results

Step 4: This will direct the student to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Students can also check the reuslts via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app, UMANG App.

