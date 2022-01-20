New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is soon expected to share an update regarding Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results. According to media reports, the education body will review the evaluation process in the third week of January. Once released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.

The education body is yet to provide the details regarding the term 1 result date and time. Apart from the official website, there are other ways as well through which students can download the CBSE result.

"The COVID-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations," the official as quoted by NDTV Education said.

How To Download CBSE Term1 Result 2021-22 from the official website:

Step 1: Once the results are out, visit the official CBSE website --

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of secondary or senior secondary term 1 results -- click on that

Step 3: Enter roll number and school number on the login window

Step 4: Now, the result will appear in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a hard copy of it for future use.

How To Download CBSE Term1 Result 2021-22 from results.gov.in:

Step 1: Visit the result website

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, look for CBSE result links -- click on that

Step 3: Click on the result link and enter the required information

Step 4: Now, the candidate needs to log in to download the results

As seen in the past, on the day of the result the official website takes a lot of time to load properly, hence with the help of the DigiLocker app and website – digilocker.gov.in – and the UMANG app students can also download their results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen