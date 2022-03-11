New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Term 1 Result 2022 for class 10th today, March 11, according to a Times Now report. The report said CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results could be released on Friday. It added that the results would be released at 2 pm today. It must be noted that there is no official confirmation on this by the board. However, both CBSE class 10th and 12th results for Term 1 are expected to be declared very soon.

Earlier, on Thursday (March 10) the report claimed that CBSE officials have given confirmation that the class 12 Term 1 results could be released on the day. It was expected to be released on Wednesday as well amid reports that the Board could release the results on either of these two days. However, the scorecards are yet to be declared. Once the results are announced, students can check their scorecard on either cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Further, students are advised to keep a check on our website or visit the official website of CBSE to check the latest updates on the Term 1 results. The results can be out anytime soon.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, 2022:

CBSE Term 1 results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'results' on the home page of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now click on class 12 results

Step 4: This will direct the student to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

Note: Students can also check the results via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app, UMANG App

Meanwhile, It must be noted that CBSE Term 2 Exam Date has been announced. The Term 2 exams for class 10th, 12th would begin from April 26, 2022.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha