New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 Result 2022 for class 10th has been released. CBSE released the Class 10 Term 1 Result at 11 pm on March 11. Class 10th students can check their scorecards now. However, it must be noted that the results are not available on CBSE's website- cbseresults.nic.in yet. To check CBSE results for class 10th, students have to reach out to their schools. It is because the CBSE Term 1 Result for this year has been mailed to the respective school of class 10th students. Once, the results are available on CBSE's website, students will also be able to check it online with the help of the below-given steps.

As class 10th results have been declared now, CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 for Class 12 are expected to be released shortly. It may also not be released on the board's official website, instead could be sent to the respective schools. It may take some time for the schools to process the results and share individual scorecards with students. Hence, students and parents are advised to stay patient.

Here's how you can check CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results, 2022 online

CBSE Term 1 results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'results' on the home page of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now click on class 12 results

Step 4: This will direct the student to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

Note: Students can also check the results via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app, UMANG App

Students are reminded that only the results in the Term 1 MCQ that were conducted in November-December have been released. The Final result would be released by the board on the official website after Term 2 examination.It must be noted that CBSE Term 2 Exam Date has been announced. The Term 2 exams for class 10th, 12th would begin from April 26, 2022.

