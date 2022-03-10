New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 for class 12 is expected to be released today, March 10. The CBSE officials have given confirmation on this that the class 12 Term 1 results could be released on Thursday according to a Times Now report. Once the results are announced, students can check their scorecard on either cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

According to the report, although Senior Officials at CBSE confirmed the tentative date for the CBSE Term 1 Result 2022, however, they did not mention the timing of the announcement. Final confirmation on whether the result would be released today or not is expected till 11 am. Students are advised to keep a check on our website or visit the official website of the board to know the latest update.

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results are expected to be released tomorrow on March 11, 2022. According to the Times Now report, the class 10 results could be released at 2 pm tomorrow.

It must be noted that CBSE Term 2 Exam Date has been announced. The Term 2 exams for class 10th, 12th would begin from April 26, 2022.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, 2022:

CBSE Term 1 results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'results' on the home page of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now click on class 12 results

Step 4: This will direct the student to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

Note: Students can also check the reuslts via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app, UMANG App.

