New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can release the class 12th Term 1 results today, March 12 or anytime soon as it has already declared the class 10th scorecard late night on March 11. The CBSE class 12th Result for Term 1 is expected to be released in a similar manner in which CBSE class 10th Result 2022 has been declared. This means the board could directly mail the scorecards of class 12 term 1 result to respective schools instead of releasing them on CBSE's official website- cbseresults.nic.in. In case, CBSE later releases the scorecards on its website students can follow the below-given steps to check them online. Also, students are advised to keep a check on our page or visit CBSE's website for updates. Any latest development will be notified here.

While, the results can be out shortly, students must note that date sheet for class 12th Term 2 exams has been released as well. Students are advised to check the date sheet and prepare themselves well for the next round of the board exams. CBSE along with the date sheet has also released the shift timings for the Board exam across India. According to the schedule, CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams 2022 will commence from April 26 with Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness paper and conclude on 15th June with Psychology paper. To check the full schedule click here.

Here's how you can check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results, 2022 online

CBSE Term 1 results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'results' on the home page of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now click on class 12 results

Step 4: This will direct the student to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

Note: Students can also check the results via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app, UMANG App

