New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results soon by next week. As per reports doing rounds, CBSE is likely to declare the results before or by January 15, 2022. The central board will release the result on its official website--cbseresults.nic.in. Once the result is released, the board will announce CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022 dates.

CBSE Term 1 Results

The board will generate a computer-based mark sheet that will contain the marks of each subject, and no student will be placed in the PASS, Compartment or Essential Repeat category after Term I exams. However, the final merit list will be released only after the release of Term 2 results.

CBSE Term 1 Results: Websites

Once released, the class 10 and 12 results will be available on the official website--cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Also, it would be available on the DigiLocker application and the website – digilocker.gov.in.

Not just this, those who don't have the facility of the internet can get the scorecard via SMS. The number will be generated once the board officially confirms the date.

CBSE Term 1 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE--cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result' or 'CBSE Class 12 Result' link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: CBSE Term 1 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, parents are requesting CBSE to postpone the Term 2 examination owing to the rapid increase in COVID-19 and the new variant Omicron cases across the country. Through social media, students and parents are reaching out to the central board and Education Minister to either postpone, cancel or conduct the Term 2 examinations online.

