New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid speculations and rumors about the CBSE term 1 board exam results 2022, a fake notice stating that the results will be announced on January 25 is being circulated all over the internet.

The fake circular dated January 22 claims the CBSE has changed the process for obtaining board exam results, and candidates will be given a unique username and password via their centers which they will have to use to login to the “new” web portal in order to check their scores. It further suggests that this has been done “to ease navigation within the portal”.

Students took to Twitter to express their concerns. Demanding clarity over the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022, they pointed out that the fake notice circulating on social media is just adding to the confusion. Soon after, the CBSE, in an official tweet, condemned the fake circular and clarified that the result will not be released on January 25.

CBSE term 1 result is expected to be announced on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in). CBSE term-1 exams for class 10 were conducted between November 30 and December 11, 2021. Class 12 exams were conducted between December 1 and December 22, 2021. Students will be able to access the result at the official CBSE website-cbse.gov.in. The other ways to access the scorecards include, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.

This year the board decided to split the annual academic year into two terms. The first term included an objective-type question paper. The second term that is expected to be conducted in March- April, will include questions in different formats. It will be conducted at an assigned exam center. The board has also released the sample question papers (SQPs) of the second term for both classes.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha