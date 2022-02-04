New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations this week. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard by the board. Once released, students can download their class 10 or 12 mark sheet from the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

To check the mark sheet all you need is your roll number and registration number. Students can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from DigiLocker- a portal introduced by the government of India. If you are registered on DigiLocker, it will also notify you on the registered contact number or email Id once the CBSE scorecards are released.

Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website. Due to the delay in the announcement of the Term 1 results, the update on the datasheet of Term 2 so far has also been delayed. However, it is believed that today, on February 4, 2022, some announcement in this regard could be made, according to a Dainik Jagran report.

No 'fail' in CBSE Term 1 Result 2021:

CBSE, earlier, had announced that in the November-December Term 1 examination, no student will 'fail'. This means CBSE will not fail any student in the first term exams. Term 1 results will only improve Term 2 results by students in the respective subjects. The final results of all the students will be declared on the basis of the overall performance of the students in Term 1 and Term 2 exams. As per the CBSE notification, Term 1 exam for this academic year 2021-22 is being conducted on the basis of 50 per cent of the syllabus only. Therefore, no student will be declared 'passed' or 'failed' on the basis of their performance in Term 1 examination.

