New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the first-term board examination date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on October 18. The date sheet will consist of details like exam guidelines and exam dates. Students can check it on the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

“Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be conducted offline; date-sheet to be announced on October 18. Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration,” said the CBSE in a statement.

With the official notice being out, here are some important points that will give better understanding to students about the CBSE board exams this year:

* This year, the CBSE will conduct the class 10th and 12th exams in two phases.

* The board has decided to drop the subjective question pattern, and students of class 10th and 12th will only have to attend an objective test of 90 minutes.

* The board will offer 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10.

* This time, the board will introduce a flexible schedule for the first term examinations across the country.

* It is expected that the first term of the board examination can take a long schedule of 8 weeks, and the education body is soon expected to announce the date sheet of the first term board examinations.

* Apart from the written exam, the internal marking and practical exams will also be divided into two parts for the students. The CBSE has already declared the marking scheme and schedule for it.

* The board has decided to allot 20 marks to the internal marking which will further be divided into 10 marks each for students of class 10th. Whereas for class 12th, the marks will be divided into 15 marks each.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen