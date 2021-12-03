New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: An important notice for CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education regarding the question and answer keys.

According to the notice, the pattern of the examination has been changed, and now the question paper will be based on objective-type questions. Students will be required to mark answers on an OMR Sheet. The OMR sheet will also be evaluated on the same day of the exam, according to the new pattern.

Though the education body said that they will take every possible care in order to frame the questions, there may be chances of discrepancy in answer keys. To tackle such a situation, the board has a well-settled system, and the evaluators may check or evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them.

The CBSE has also communicated to schools that if they find any observation regarding the question paper or answer key, then the education board should also know about the observation. The feedbacks or the observations made by the schools will be considered on the recommendation of subject experts, at the time when the results will be prepared.

CBSE class 12th term 1 English exam was conducted today (November 3). The exam was commenced at 11:30 am and concluded at 1 pm. The exam had MCQ-based questions, and it was the second major exam of CBSE class 12 term 1.

Students can download the 12 English MCQ questions with solutions which are available in the sample papers from the official website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen